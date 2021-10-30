These Vancouver homes are all listed for $600K, which one would you want?

You can’t buy a house in Vancouver for under a million dollars, at least. But if you’re looking for something that’s at least a realistic purchase – there are still lots of homes on the market you don’t have to be a millionaire to afford.

Whether you want to squeeze into a studio downtown or snag a few extra bedrooms further from the city centre, the homes on this list are all comparable by price.

These Vancouver homes are listed for just under $600,000 – which one do you like the most?

Asking price: $599,000

Neighbourhood: Renfrew/East Hastings

Studio

One bathroom

905 square feet

Other features: Mountain views, built in 1995, shared rooftop garden.

Asking price: $599,900

Neighbourhood: Downtown

One bedroom

One bathroom

663 square feet

Other features: office/solarium, New York style warehouse loft bedroom, building has storage, garden, and club house.

105 – 2250 West 43rd Avenue

Asking price: $599,800

Neighbourhood: Kerrisdale

Three bedroom

One bathroom

1,254 square feet

square feet Other features: co-operative housing, modern bathroom, quiet location, corner unit, no rentals and no pets.

PH6 – 2733 Chandlery Place

Asking price: $599,900

Neighbourhood: River District

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

767 square feet

Other features: South-facing corner penthouse, across the street from a golf course, air conditioning, two private and double-gated parking stalls.

2005 – 1308 Hornby Street

Asking price: $599,900

Neighbourhood: Downtown

One bedroom

One bathroom

471 square feet

Other features: Den, floor-to-ceiling windows, pet-friendly, building has a fitness centre, social lounge, and rooftop garden.