These Vancouver homes are all listed for $600K, which one would you want?
Oct 30 2021, 12:00 am
You can’t buy a house in Vancouver for under a million dollars, at least. But if you’re looking for something that’s at least a realistic purchase – there are still lots of homes on the market you don’t have to be a millionaire to afford.
Whether you want to squeeze into a studio downtown or snag a few extra bedrooms further from the city centre, the homes on this list are all comparable by price.
208 – 2556 East Hastings Street
- Asking price: $599,000
- Neighbourhood: Renfrew/East Hastings
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 905 square feet
- Other features: Mountain views, built in 1995, shared rooftop garden.
316 – 933 Seymour Street
- Asking price: $599,900
- Neighbourhood: Downtown
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 663 square feet
- Other features: office/solarium, New York style warehouse loft bedroom, building has storage, garden, and club house.
105 – 2250 West 43rd Avenue
- Asking price: $599,800
- Neighbourhood: Kerrisdale
- Three bedroom
- One bathroom
- 1,254 square feet
- Other features: co-operative housing, modern bathroom, quiet location, corner unit, no rentals and no pets.
PH6 – 2733 Chandlery Place
- Asking price: $599,900
- Neighbourhood: River District
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 767 square feet
- Other features: South-facing corner penthouse, across the street from a golf course, air conditioning, two private and double-gated parking stalls.
2005 – 1308 Hornby Street
- Asking price: $599,900
- Neighbourhood: Downtown
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 471 square feet
- Other features: Den, floor-to-ceiling windows, pet-friendly, building has a fitness centre, social lounge, and rooftop garden.