These Vancouver homes are all listed for $600K, which one would you want?

Oct 30 2021, 12:00 am
You can’t buy a house in Vancouver for under a million dollars, at least. But if you’re looking for something that’s at least a realistic purchase – there are still lots of homes on the market you don’t have to be a millionaire to afford.

Whether you want to squeeze into a studio downtown or snag a few extra bedrooms further from the city centre, the homes on this list are all comparable by price.

These Vancouver homes are listed for just under $600,000 – which one do you like the most?

208 – 2556 East Hastings Street

vancouver homes

  • Asking price: $599,000
  • Neighbourhood: Renfrew/East Hastings
  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 905 square feet
  • Other features: Mountain views, built in 1995, shared rooftop garden.

316 – 933 Seymour Street

vancouver homes

  • Asking price: $599,900
  • Neighbourhood: Downtown
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 663 square feet
  • Other features: office/solarium, New York style warehouse loft bedroom, building has storage, garden, and club house.

105 – 2250 West 43rd Avenue

Vancouver homes

  • Asking price: $599,800
  • Neighbourhood: Kerrisdale
  • Three bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 1,254 square feet
  • Other features: co-operative housing, modern bathroom, quiet location, corner unit, no rentals and no pets.

PH6 – 2733 Chandlery Place

Vancouver homes

  • Asking price: $599,900
  • Neighbourhood: River District
  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 767 square feet
  • Other features: South-facing corner penthouse, across the street from a golf course, air conditioning, two private and double-gated parking stalls.

2005 – 1308 Hornby Street

vancouver homes

  • Asking price: $599,900
  • Neighbourhood: Downtown
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 471 square feet
  • Other features: Den, floor-to-ceiling windows, pet-friendly, building has a fitness centre, social lounge, and rooftop garden.

