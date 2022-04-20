News

Vancouver 4/20 market returns to Vancouver Art Gallery

Apr 20 2022, 5:21 pm
Daily Hive Vancouver

It’s April 20th in Vancouver, so you know what that means: massive 4/20 celebrations supporting access to cannabis and decriminalization of other drugs.

This year’s main protest and the market are happening at the Vancouver Art Gallery, and vendors were busy setting up their tents for the day on Wednesday morning.

art gallery 420 tents

Daily Hive Vancouver

“We stand in solidarity with the broader movement to end the global war on drugs,” organizers of the Vancouver 4/20 market say on their website. “We support calls from public health officials and front-line harm reduction workers to decriminalize drug users and create a safe drug supply.”

This year’s demonstration at the Art Gallery is being put on by a new team of organizers. Vancouver’s major 4/20 event happened at Sunset Beach and was helmed by Dana Larsen and Cannabis Culture for many years. But this year, Larsen said his team didn’t have enough time to get the festival together as COVID-19 gathering restrictions lifted.

He gave his blessing to the Art Gallery organizers and said he would attend.

This year marks the first major 4/20 demonstration since 2019 because of pandemic restrictions on gatherings.

For many years 4/20 was an avenue to advocate for the legalization of cannabis. Now that that’s been achieved in Canada, organizers are turning their focus to pushing for decriminalization of all drugs and ending the stigma against drug users.

Daily Hive has reached out to the event organizers for comment.

