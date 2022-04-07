Move over beer, cannabis gardens may soon be heading to BC

BC is looking into making non-medical cannabis consumption safer, more accessible, and frankly more fun for marijuana enthusiasts.

The province is holding a public engagement between now and May 9 and could look into opening up the consumption and purchase of cannabis products at a wide range of events and locations.

Some of the options proposed by stakeholders include ticketed cannabis events with tastings, classes on cooking with cannabis, or cannabis gardens in the same vein as beer gardens at music festivals.

While cannabis has been legal across the country since 2018, there aren’t any safe and regulated spaces for consumption.

This consultation opens up the potential for things like cannabis lounges and could even allow spas or registered massage therapists to use cannabis products on their patients.

According to the BC government public engagement document, only licensed or authorized retail stores can currently sell non-medical cannabis in the province, but on-site consumption is prohibited.

“It is also prohibited to market or advertise a place as a space to use cannabis or spend time after using cannabis, even if the cannabis was purchased legally off-site.”

BC points to time constraints being the primary reason why the province didn’t allow consumption spaces when cannabis was first legalized.

If the public engagement reveals interest in the initiative, public health and safety will be prioritized. Smoking and vaping indoors would not be allowed in consumption spaces. The province would also recommend and encourage that users transition to regulated products. The province would move forward in a phased approach, guided by the principle “start low and go slow.”

Collaboration with Indigenous Peoples would also be a priority.

“The Province is seeking input from Indigenous Peoples and individuals on cannabis consumption spaces. Some Indigenous nations and organizations involved in cannabis have already been contacted about consumption spaces.”

The deadline for feedback is May 9, 2022, and the results of the public engagement are expected later this year.