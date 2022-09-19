Trippy viral optical illusion turn Van Gogh masterpiece into moving experience

A literal moving optical illusion has taken over the internet.

The mind-teaser, courtesy of Alex Verbeek on Twitter, has breathed new life into Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece, The Starry Night, thanks to a simple spiral pattern.

Regarded as one of the most recognizable paintings in the world, the 1889 masterpiece — a permanent fixture at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City — is now taking people’s brains for a ride on the good ol’ internet.

The viral optical illusion only has two simple steps.

First, you’re supposed to stare at the center of the spinning spiral for two seconds. Second, stare at The Starry Night painting.

Take note that the illusion only works when the spiral starts to spin (and maybe so too will your head).

Since being shared, the illusion has gobbled up more than nine million views by bringing the 133-year-old painting to life.

The brain-teaser doesn’t last long but it should trigger plenty of oohs and ahs with your digital networks.

Give it a whirl:

🎨 The best way to see Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” is to stare at the center of the spiral for 20 seconds and then look at the painting. RT when it works for you. pic.twitter.com/SsEN8K0nSf — Alexander Verbeek 🌍 (@Alex_Verbeek) September 15, 2022

According to a 2008 Japanese study titled, “Not Just Your Imagination: Brain Perceives Optical Illusions As Real Motion,” the human brain captures motion in illusions the same way it interprets motion in real life.

The study found that illusion-sparked brain activity is generated by a “bottom-up process” in the visual cortex.”This is the part of the brain that processes real physical movement,” explained research team member Ichiro Kuriki, PhD. “The illusory motion percept is not just the observer’s imagination.”

Cooooool.

Imagine what’s going to happen to Van Gogh’s Starry Night in the next 133 years.