Can you spot the second tiger in this viral brain teaser?

Do you have the eye FOR the tiger?

A visual puzzle challenge has been making its rounds across social media, asking for users to find a second tiger in a complicated jungle scene.

According to the New York Post, only 1% of people can actually spot “the hidden tiger.”

Besides the obvious striped cat in the middle, the image does contain a second tiger. The optical illusion has been around for years and periodically pops up on Twitter and Reddit.

Do you have what it takes? Can you spot the second tiger? Scroll down to underneath the photo if you need a hint (we won’t judge).

Many people assume the second tiger is camouflaged in the jungle setting but those looking for clues might want to pay closer attention to the actual big cat.

Take a closer look at the tiger’s torso and hind leg and you should be able to figure it out.

“The hidden tiger” is literally found on the cat’s fur, disguised as the animal’s iconic black stripes.

According to the National Eye Institute, optical illusions are puzzles that play tricks on your vision. “Optical illusions teach us how our eyes and brain work together to see,” says the agency. “You live in a three-dimensional world, so your brain gets clues about depth, shading, lighting, and position to help you interpret what you see. But when you look at a two-dimensional image, your brain can be fooled because it doesn’t get the same clues.”

If you feel like giving your brain a little workout, be sure to check out some of the best puzzling optical illusions from across the internet over the past few years right here.