Thrifter calls out Value Village for selling "used perfume" for $90 (PHOTOS)

Any thrifter would expect their money to go the distance when shopping at a store like Value Village. However, one Vancouver shopper is calling the shop out, saying, “Value Village prices are wild!”

A Reddit post stirred up attention when someone on the r/NiceVancouver page posted a photo of a used perfume bottle selling for $89.99 at Value Village.

They also shared dozens of other items that they call “exorbitantly priced brickabrack (sic).”

The local found “dirty ass sandals for more than you’d pay new,” which ranged from $11.49 to $26.

Or this ceramic flower “knick knack” that is selling for $39.99.

Many Redditors commented, saying they noticed their local Value Village also labelled items with “out of control” prices.

“The prices are so far off [it’s] not funny,” one person said, but added, “I have found many items at Value Village that are priced ridiculously low, $10 items I have resold for hundreds of dollars.”

Earlier this month, one thrifter told Daily Hive that she’s flipped designer handbags and even Polly Pocket toys for hundreds of dollars.

And in all her experience thrifting, she knows when items are being well priced and isn’t afraid to call out nonsense when she sees it.

On a recent trip to Value Village, she spotted an item for sale that didn’t sit well with her – an opened box of Creed perfume for sale for $300.

The House of Creed is a luxury perfume house, and according to its website, fragrances can retail for between $230 and $600. In a video she posted to TikTok, the box appears to be open, but it’s unclear if the item has been used or not.