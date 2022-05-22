Value Village thrifting queen finds $2K+ purse for $3 in Canada (VIDEO)

There’s a thrill to be found at your local thrift store among the dozens and dozens of racks of second-hand goods.

One TikTok thrift store queen in Winnipeg is sharing her finds and it will inspire you to go on a treasure hunt of your own.

Her latest find? A designer handbag, specifically a Bottega Veneta Aqua Green Intrecciato Leather Nodini Crossbody Bag.

She says she paid just $3 for it and resold it for $767! According to the poster, the bag would have originally retailed at $1650 USD plus tax.

Bottega Veneta is a quiet luxury Italian brand that’s part of the Gucci group. New bags on its website retail for thousands of dollars.

TikTok user @msfili posts a ton of their thrifting victories, including videos about finding Hermès, Moschino, Michale Kors, and Burberry secondhand.

They also post videos calling out thrift stores for their questionable pricing and when they’ve overvalued designer dupes.