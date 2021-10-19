Enchanting Vallea Lumina night walk will shine in Whistler next month

Whistler’s luminous night walk is returning this winter for another magical season.

Vallea Lumina is an enchanting outdoor experience that is just a 10-minute drive from Whistler Village. Immerse yourself in a natural landscape that’s been transformed with lights, sounds, videos, and art as you wander through the woods on your journey.

Tag Whistler shared with Daily Hive that this year they’d be reintroducing their shuttle service that takes you from Whistler Village to Cougar Mountain Basecamp, making it a convenient activity to fit in to your plans.

Because it’s not Christmassy at all but still super festive, this is a great date night idea or Whistler weekend activity all winter long.

The 1.5 km undulating trail can take visitors between 50 to 80 minutes to explore. You can get your tickets online in advance.

For the winter season, the first showtimes of the night will happen at 6 pm. During the holiday season, shows will begin at 5 pm.

Night walks happen even in the snow and rain, so be sure to dress for the weather, including warm waterproof layers and winter boots, although no umbrellas or snowshoes are permitted.

When: November 26, 2021 to April 2022

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Tickets: Online, $29.99