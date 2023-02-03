8 activities to make your Valentine's Day extra sweet in Vancouver

If quality time is your love language, finding a meaningful gift or activity to do with your partner or pal on February 14 can require some creative thinking. And if you’re planning on celebrating Valentine’s Day with a friend, a romantic dinner and a box of chocolates likely won’t cut it!

Here are some fun gifts and activities to do with pal-entines or Valentines that focus on making memories and spending quality time together.

Many people don’t know that there is a hidden oasis on the second floor of the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. Exclusively for Valentine’s Day, the iconic Vancouver hotel is transforming its couples massage suite into a relaxing oasis adorned with rose petals. Included in the Lover’s Retreat experience is a 60-minute Couple’s Harmony Massage, Swiss chocolate strawberries and a glass of Prosecco each ($410). Should you not want the Prosecco and strawberries, there is an option of a wrapped gift, including a box of chocolates and a spa product instead. Purchase a gift card to book a treatment at a later date, or take advantage of the exclusive Valentine’s Day offer and bring your partner or Galentine along for a truly relaxing and memorable day together.

This fun activity is unisex and totally customizable. Head into Melanie Auld’s new flagship store on West 4th to have a permanent bracelet welded on! If you can’t commit, clasps are also available to add to your bracelet. Pick the style and the length of the chain, then choose matching charms with your friend or Valentine as a meaningful ode to your relationship. Some charms include an array of beautiful precious stones, a gold rose, or even a little paw print – and be sure to ask to see their brand-new Valentine’s options!

Instead of just buying a bracelet, create a memory and spend time customizing your new piece of jewelry alongside someone meaningful.

Whether you purchase a gift card for you and your Valentine or sign up for a cooking class with a friend, the Dirty Apron’s cooking classes are touted as some of the best in Vancouver.

Some find cooking quite romantic, but others may simply want to advance their culinary expertise. Whatever your vibe is, you can guarantee that you’re going to learn some new skills and eat some delicious food alongside even better company.

From Italian plates to vegetarian dishes, there are class options that pique everyone’s culinary interests. You can check their cooking class schedule here. Be sure to buy your gift cards or book a class soon, as spots fill up quickly!

Plain Jane Skin Bar is offering a great promo on their medical-grade facials so you can give the gift of skincare this Valentine’s Day. During the month of February, when you purchase two facials, you receive the second 40% off. You can keep both facials for yourself, of course, or you can gift one to your partner or bestie — skincare is for everyone and anyone, after all! Their new Kitsilano location has plenty of space so that you can book appointments at the same time as your bestie.

Plain Jane uses Skinceuticals products, which are known to be some of the best products available, so you know your appointment will be a treat with noticeable results. Heads up — you will have to buy both facials at the same time to receive the discount.

This classic Vancouver attraction has gone pink! Love Lights is a magical, illuminated display throughout one of BC’s most famous destinations. There are many parts of the park that are illuminated beautifully in Valentine’s theme. The Cliff House Restaurant onsite will offer special Valentine’s Day items during Love Lights, including a Love Potion Martini, Steak & Frites, and Dark Chocolate Terrine. Head here with a friend or on a date to spend some time in one of our city’s most lauded activities. This special installation is only on from February 6 to 23. Tickets are available here.

These delightful French treats are as tasty as they are pretty, and local company Bon Macaron offers classes on how to make them!

This activity would be perfect with some girlfriends or with a partner. You get to choose the flavours of your macarons (the possibilities are nearly endless), and Bon Macaron shows you what to do, from the piping to batter folding. You will even get to try some savoury macarons paired with drinks during the workshop.

This may seem like just a candle, but it actually doubles as a massage oil, making it a gift with an array of purposes ($40). Created with softening jojoba and soybean oils, this hand-poured candle is lead-free, cruelty-free, and vegan, making it safe for the skin. Once melted, it can safely be poured on the skin or enjoyed as a regular candle for its yummy scent. Expect spicy notes of pink pepper, balsam, lemon and cedarwood.

If you’re looking for another item to pair alongside this candle with ulterior motives, the brand makes bath salts in the same scent ($23).

A traditional approach to a Valentine’s Day activity, making chocolate is a delicious and memorable way to spend this sweet holiday! The Good Chocolatier is a women-owned, ethically-sourced and organic chocolate company that is also soy, gluten, and cane sugar-free. They have private workshops or group classes available here, where each person gets to sample eight different chocolate flavours and will take home three bars!