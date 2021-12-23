NewsCoronavirus

You now need proof of vaccination to visit a City of Vancouver swimming pool

Dec 23 2021, 9:24 pm
Snapper 68/ Shutterstock

If you’re looking to visit one of the City of Vancouver’s swimming pools, you’ll now need to provide proof of vaccination.

The Vancouver Park Board detailed the new measures earlier this week, saying that immunization is required to participate in any swim sessions.

Online registration for programs won’t be required, and swimmers can still drop in on a first-come, first-serve basis. Saunas and steam rooms have also been closed out of caution.

While proof of vaccination isn’t required to enter a community centre or arena in Vancouver, it is necessary for spectators and people participating in parent programs, public skating, and fitness centres and weight rooms (before their closure).

A map detailing indoor and outdoor swimming pools within the City of Vancouver can be found here.

