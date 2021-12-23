Certain BC residents won't need a PCR test for short trips to US: CBSA

Certain British Columbians won’t need a pre-entry COVID-19 test when coming back from short trips to the United States.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) detailed the exemption earlier this week. As of December 21, unless specifically exempted, all travellers require a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test before arriving in Canada, regardless of the length of the trip.

These tests must be taken outside of Canada and within 72 hours of arrival at a land border or scheduled flight departure.

According to the CBSA, however, “given the ongoing situation in British Columbia,” certain fully vaccinated BC residents won’t need a negative COVID-19 test before coming back.

This is specifically for individuals who travel to the US by land to “access or purchase goods or services” and are absent from Canada for no longer than 24 hours.

Unvaccinated children under the age of 12 can also return without a negative test, provided that they enter with a fully vaccinated parent, guardian, tutor, or person with a contradiction to vaccination.

The CBSA warns, however, that trips for the purpose of social visits or events will still require a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test. They’ll also need to continue submitting information on ArriveCAN.

“Travellers should ensure they are only within the US for the required period to access or purchase goods and services and return to Canada as soon as possible, without any unnecessary stops. Those who attend social visits, events or functions would therefore not be exempt from the pre-arrival testing requirement.”