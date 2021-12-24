UVic and SFU temporarily moving classes online due to Omicron surge

Following the move to online learning by UBC, SFU and UVic will be moving most classes online in January for a short period of time.

Both SFU and UVic will be moving online during the same period of time, between January 10 and 24.

Labs will continue to operate in person.

SFU is calling the move to online learning a “two-week shift.”

“All experiential classes, including studio courses, and labs will continue in person with safety guidelines,” reads a statement from SFU President Joy Johnson.

In her statement, she cites Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s suggestion that the risk of transmission in educational settings is low. Still, they are implementing this temporary move to online learning as a precautionary measure.

“At this time, we are planning for the full return of on-campus services and continuing with current work arrangements for staff [on] January 4. Should that change, staff will be notified by email.”

If you are staying on campus over the winter break — don’t fret. @SFUcentral has put together a great list of virtual events, services and festivities to connect with friends and have fun: https://t.co/nW7nUJxJSP 📷 @dongdongisadog pic.twitter.com/jFHcBM38el — Simon Fraser University (@SFU) December 24, 2021

UVic is calling its temporary remote learning program a transition for students who may be travelling and will allow time for the institution to coordinate with Island Health.

“During this brief period, some courses, including those with essential clinical or other experiential, performance, studio or lab components, may continue in person with appropriate approvals by deans and safety protocols in place. Instructors will contact students directly if their courses will include a face-to-face component between Jan. 10 and 24.”

The statement from UVic also assures students and staff that if anyone does need to be on campus, that their facilities are safe.

“The university continues to maintain the core public health and safety measures outlined in the updated post-secondary COVID-19 Return to Campus Guidelines, which have kept our campus a low-risk setting for COVID-19 transmission.”

Classes will begin as scheduled Jan. 10, 2022 with the majority of instruction provided online until Jan. 24. https://t.co/OUUQ3Bjf3i — UniversityOfVictoria (@uvic) December 24, 2021