UBC Sauder gala draws COVID-19 exposure alert from public health

A COVID-19 exposure alert has been issued by Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) after a social event for the UBC Sauder School of Business.

The notice was shared with individuals who attended the program’s Capstone Masters in Management Duel Degree Gala, which took place on December 12.

“Public health is working closely to identify any close contacts,” the notice reads. “Please be reassured that the current COVID-19 safety plans in post-secondary education, when followed correctly, are very effective in preventing transmission.”

Anyone identified as a close contact will be notified directly by public health and asked to self-isolate or self-monitor for 14 days from their last date of possible exposure. Health officials add that anyone who does not receive a call from public health does not need to isolate at this time.

Any students, staff, and faculty who were potentially exposed were also invited to receive COVID-19 rapid testing on campus.

According to a spokesperson from UBC, the Gala was a student-organized event and took place off-campus at a local restaurant.

“It is our understanding that the event organizers followed provincial health protocols and guidelines,” says Kurt Heinrich, Senior Director of UBC Media Relations.

Earlier this month, another COVID-19 exposure alert was issued by VCH to residents of UBC’s Totem Park, a residence that houses hundreds of students.

Daily Hive has reached out to VCH for additional comment…