Drake is betting massive money on Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final

You can add Drake to the list of celebrities throwing their support behind the Edmonton Oilers.

Whether you want to call it bandwagoning or merely showing a bit of Canadian pride, the Toronto-born rapper shared a post on his Instagram page placing a major bet on Edmonton to win it all, wagering $500,000 for the Oilers to beat the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Drake also shared that he’s placed a similar bet on the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

“Dallas cause I’m a Texan, Oilers are self explanatory, Picks are in,” Drake captioned the post.

The post is part of a long-running deal that Drake has with the Australian-based cryptocurrency betting service Stake, as he’s placed similar large bets over the past few years on many major sporting events.

The Oilers have made their first appearance as one of the NHL’s final two teams since 2006, when they fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in a gruelling seven-game series. Florida, meanwhile, is looking for vengeance from last year, when they made it to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1996 but fell to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

2024 Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final schedule

Game 1: Saturday, June 8, at Florida

Game 2: Monday, June 10, at Florida

Game 3: Thursday, June 13, at Edmonton

Game 4: Saturday, June 15, at Edmonton

Game 5: Tuesday, June 18, at Florida*

Game 6: Friday, June 21, at Edmonton*

Game 7: Monday, June 24, at Florida*

All games in the series will be at 5 pm PT/6 pm MT/8 pm ET.