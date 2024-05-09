Ranking the 20 finalized names for Utah’s NHL expansion team

Utah’s new NHL franchise will hit the ice this fall without an official name. However, they should have one sooner than later.

Ryan Smith, the leader of Utah’s NHL ownership group (SEG), asked fans to help come up with name ideas back in April via a survey. With plenty of submissions in the bank, Smith launched another survey on Wednesday night, allowing voters to choose among the most popular ideas.

Utah! Our NHL team is here. Help us choose a name. https://t.co/xhFewNfnyD — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) May 9, 2024

The first round of voting, which is open until May 22, invites fans to vote for up to four preferred NHL team names from an initial list of 20 options

According to the ownership group, “Once the team name has been selected, SEG will work diligently to craft the team identity – logo, mascot, colours, and other branding elements – which will debut for the 2025-26 NHL season.”

Like any brainstorming session, Utah’s name pool has a handful of duds. From the not-so-catchy to the bizarre, here’s our ranking of each submission still in the running.

20. Utah Powder

We can only assume this is a synonym for snow. In any case, powder is neither intimidating nor unique, and would likely spark countless memes for the wrong reasons.

It’s safe to assume this won’t make the final cut.

19. Utah Ice

Utah Ice doesn’t have a terrible ring to it, but it’s pretty generic to model your club’s identity around the surface a sport is played on.

We can do better than that.

18. Utah Blast

When it comes to names and mascots, people like to rally around something specific related to the region (e.g. The St. Louis Blues or Edmonton Oilers). Blast is not that.

Plus, the state already has a youth soccer organization bearing the same name.

17. Utah HC

Naming your club after the city is quite common in soccer and even European hockey, but not so much in the NHL.

While it’s better than having a bad name, it lacks flavour and distinction. Plus, Utah will already play out their inaugural season without a name anyway.

16. Utah Squall

A squall is defined as a sudden strong wind or short storm signalling the approach of a hurricane.

Along with the Carolina Hurricanes, the NHL already has plenty of weather-related team names such as Lightning and Avalanche.

15. Utah Frost

Another generic winter weather name. Yawn.

14. Utah Freeze

What’s next? Snow?

13. Utah Blizzard

Really?

12. Utah Black Diamonds

The Utah Black Diamonds is a premier-level Major League Pickleball team. Additionally, a women’s hockey team in Salt Lake City also operates under the name.

That doesn’t mean the NHL can’t use it, but there are far better options on the board.

11. Utah Hive

This one makes a lot of sense as the official state insect of Utah is the honeybee. A beehive also appears on Utah’s state flag.

However, Hive sounds more like a nickname for an arena or fan base in Salt Lake City than a team itself.

It’s also a great name for an online publication…

10. Utah Glaciers

Paying respect to the region’s beautiful nature, Glaciers is a pretty majestic name.

But if they wanted something big and slowly moving, maybe the modern game of hockey isn’t the best place for it.

9. Utah Mountaineers

Mountains are another signature part of Utah’s identity, appearing prominently on the state’s flag.

But while the name does evoke some strong imagery, it’s just not that catchy.

8. Utah Fury

With two syllables and alliteration with the letter “U,” overall, Fury is a pretty solid choice if they want to play it safe.

7. Utah Swarm

Unlike the Hive, the Swarm exudes the toughness of a flying, stinging insect like the bee.

6. Utah Caribou

You have to admit, antlers would look phenomenal on a hockey jersey.

5. Utah Canyons

Another regional option, but Canyons might be too close to home.

The world’s most famous canyon is located next door, with the Grand Canyon spanning across much of Arizona.

4. Utah Outlaws

Alright, this one is pretty badass.

Despite having teams in Texas and Tennessee, the NHL has never really gone all-in on a Western theme. This would be their chance.

3. Utah Mammoth

The Mammoth would be a dream name for commentators and merchandisers alike, with the mascot probably quickly becoming a fan fave across the NHL.

However, if SEG is searching for originality, the Mammoth wouldn’t even be the only team in the area with the name, with the Denver-based Colorado Mammoth competing in the National Lacrosse League.

2. Utah Venom

Talk about intimidating. The Utah Venom is a delightfully dangerous option, in the best possible way.

If executed correctly, the use of a snake on a uniform could prove very popular.

1. Utah Yeti

While slightly silly, this is easily the best-sounding name on the list. Short, punchy, and certainly unique.

The potential for a great logo and beloved mascot here is hard to ignore as well.

Disagree with our ranking? Let us know in the comments.

You can also cast your vote for Utah’s team name by clicking here.