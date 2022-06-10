US to lift COVID testing requirements for air travellers starting this weekend

The US is set to lift its COVID-19 testing requirements for air travellers entering the country today.

The Biden administration is expected to announce that the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will end the travel prerequisite of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the US, reported CNN.

The policy change will go into effect for air travellers going to the US at midnight on Sunday.

A senior administration official told CNN that the CDC is lifting the restriction after determining it was no longer necessary “based on the science and data.” The CDC will reassess its decision in 90 days. Officials could reinstate it due to a concerning new variant, for example. The measure has been in place since January 2021.

The official told CNN that the Biden administration plans to work with airlines to ensure a smooth transition.

Fully-vaccinated travellers have been allowed to enter Canada without a negative COVID test since April.

The travel and tourism industry is urging the federal government to lift the remainder of COVID-19 measures at airports to relieve the delays.