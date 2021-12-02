US to require Canadians travelling by air to get COVID-19 test a day before

Canadians and other international visitors travelling to the US by air will need to get a COVID-19 test no later than a day before they fly out, starting next week.

US President Joe Biden is updating the current 72-hour pre-departure COVID-19 testing rule “regardless of nationality or vaccination status,” according to a news release issued by the White House on December 2.

The updated travel guideline is part of a bigger plan by the US government to implement public health measures to combat the spread of Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant of concern. President Biden is expected to announce more specifics today.

“As we head into winter, today, the President will announce actions to provide additional protection to Americans and fight the Omicron and Delta variants,” the White House said in the release.

There is no mention of updated rules for Canadians crossing via land borders. Currently, US guidelines don’t require testing when crossing by land.

Canada’s testing rules for inbound travellers remain the same, requiring people to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of flight departure or arrival at a land border.

Countries worldwide are updating their travel restrictions and guidelines after the World Health Organization declared Omicron a variant of concern.

Hong Kong announced earlier this week that it would implement a travel ban on non-residents coming from high-risk countries. Non-residents from Canada are barred from entering the country starting today.