17 unqualified RFAs the Canucks could sign in free agency

The NHL free agent class of 2023 just got a boost.

A number of restricted free agents became unrestricted free agents today after their teams chose not to extend qualifying offers to them, including a number of former first-round draft picks.

Here are 17 players the Canucks could consider from this new crop of free agents.

1. Nolan Patrick, C (Vegas Golden Knights)

2022-23 Stats: Did not play.

Drafted three spots ahead of Elias Pettersson back in 2017, Nolan Patrick’s once promising career has been derailed by migraine issues.

There’s no word on whether he’s healthy and will resume his career. If he’s healthy, Patrick would be an interesting flyer for the Canucks desperately in need of better centre ice depth.

2. Michael McLeod, C (New Jersey Devils)

2022-23 Stats: 82 GP, 4 G, 22 A, 26 PTS

Among all unqualified RFAs, there might not be a better stylistic fit for the Canucks than Michael McLeod.

The hulking centre is a faceoff ace, winning over 60% of his draws last season. He’s also been a top penalty killer and matchup centre early in his young NHL career.

Michael McLeod capitalizes on the Rangers misplay for a SHORTY, opening the scoring for the Devils!#NJDevils pic.twitter.com/hmeji4vNGP — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 2, 2023

3. Tyson Jost, C (Buffalo Sabres)

2022-23 Stats: 71 GP, 7 G, 18 A, 25 PTS

Former 2016 top-10 draft pick Tyson Jost will likely be joining his fourth NHL team next season.

The 5-foot-11 centre is defensively responsible, and did score at a second-line rate at even-strength (1.73 points per-60) for the Buffalo Sabres last season.

4. Max Comtois, LW (Anaheim Ducks)

2022-23 Stats: 64 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 PTS

Could Max Comtois be the next Sam Bennett?

Much like Bennett, Comtois had some early career success and plays with tenacity. However, his production has dipped drastically over the last two seasons with the lowly Anaheim Ducks.

It was only two seasons ago that Comtois posted 16 goals and 33 points in 55 games.

5. Sam Steel, C (Minnesota Wild)

2022-23 Stats: 65 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 PTS

Sam Steel authored a comeback season of sorts, after going unqualified by the Anaheim Ducks last season. The 25-year-old just posted nearly 30 points in a bottom-six role for the Wild.

SAM STEEL SCORES ON THE BREAKAWAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/KVwiBNHoNY — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2023

6. Caleb Jones, LD/RD (Chicago Blackhawks)

2022-23 Stats: 73 GP, 4 G, 12 A, 16 PTS

The younger brother of Seth Jones played far too high up in a brutal Chicago Blackhawks lineup last season. Still, he’s an NHLer, and a left shot defenceman with some right side experience.

7. Morgan Geekie, C (Seattle Kraken)

2022-23 Stats: 69 GP, 9 G, 19 A, 28 PTS

Morgan Geekie’s 2.47 points per-60 at even-strength ranked 29th in the NHL last season. Nothing in the underlying numbers made it seem like a mirage either.

8. Daniel Sprong, LW/RW (Seattle Kraken)

2022-23 Stats: 66 GP, 21 G, 25 A, 46 PTS

The Seattle Kraken were likely scared of the arbitration cases for both Geekie and Daniel Sprong. Still, they lost two players to free agency for nothing.

No qualifying offer for Daniel Sprong, one of the most efficient 5v5 scorers in the league. #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/QclGVoTqqQ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 30, 2023

Sprong had an incredible 3.1 points per-60 at even strength last season. Among regular NHLers, only Nathan Mackinnon, Jeff Skinner, and Matthew Tkachuk averaged more.

9. Jaret Anderson-Dolan, C (Los Angeles Kings)

2022-23 Stats: 46 GP, 7 G, 5 A, 12 PTS

Amidst a deep pool of Los Angeles Kings prospects, Jaret Anderson-Dolan has yet to carve out a full-time NHL role.

Still, there’s some third-line centre upside here. His even strength points per-60 is right in line with a third line player, and he was drafted high in 2017 (41st overall) based on a strong 200-foot game.

10. Christian Fischer, LW (Arizona Coyotes)

2022-23 Stats: 80 GP, 13 G, 14 A, 27 PTS

One of the most appealing things about Christian Fischer, if you’re the Canucks, is his ability to kill penalties.

On a brutal Arizona Coyotes penalty kill, the “Desert Dogs” did allow significantly fewer shots and chances against shorthanded while Fischer was on the ice.

11. Nathan Bastian, RW (New Jersey Devils)

2022-23 Stats: 43 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS

Fans in New Jersey last season loved their hard-working, physical line of Nathan Bastian, Michael McLeod, and Miles Wood.

Now, there’s a chance none of them will return to the team.

Bastian was a solid penalty killer last season, with his underlying numbers being among the best of Devils regulars who played shorthanded. His underlying scoring stats at even-strength profile as someone who is more than just a fourth-line grinder.

12. Jesper Boqvist, C (New Jersey Devils)

2022-23 Stats: 70 GP, 10 G, 11 A, 21 PTS

Swedish centre Jesper Boqvist was another surprising Devils forward who went unqualified. His scoring did dip slightly last season compared to 2021-22, but he’s scored at a low-end second-line rate at even-strength through his NHL career so far.

13. Rasmus Asplund, LW (Nashville Predators)

2022-23 Stats: 46 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 PTS

Based on a drastic scoring dip last season, it’s not a huge surprise that Rasmus Asplund went unqualified.

Still, he’s just a season removed from finishing 19th in Selke voting, back when he was a member of the Buffalo Sabres.

A “reunion” with the Canucks would be ironic. Asplund was selected by the Sabres 33rd overall back in 2016, with the pick the Canucks traded away to the Florida Panthers in the dreaded Jared McCann/Erik Gudbranson trade.

14. Cal Foote, RD (Nashville Predators)

2022-23 Stats: 50 G, 2 G, 5 A, 7 PTS

Could defenceman Cal Foote join a Canucks team that employs his dad, Adam Foote?

That seems like more of a possibility, now that the 14th overall pick from the 2017 draft has gone unqualified by the Nashville Predators.

15. Mason Shaw, C (Minnesota Wild)

2022-23 Stats: 59 G, 7 G, 10 A, 17 PTS

Mason Shaw played with an edge in his first full NHL season last year. Despite being 5-foot-10, he’s unafraid of mixing it up. He also held down a regular penalty killing role for the Wild last season.

16. Ryan Poehling (Pittsburgh Penguins)

2022-23 Stats: 53 G, 7 G, 7 A, 14 PTS

The man who famously scored a hat trick in his first NHL game has just 17 goals in his last 137 career NHL games.

However, Ryan Poehling was a top penalty killer for the Penguins last season, averaging 2:21 of shorthanded ice time per game.

17. Isaac Ratcliffe (Nashville Predators)

2022-23 Stats (AHL): 47 G, 6 G, 14 A, 22 PTS

The only regular AHLer on this list, Isaac Ratcliffe could have a bit of Dakota Joshua upside in his game.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound winger had a brutal start to his AHL season for the Philadelphia Flyers farm team. However, once he was claimed off of waivers by the Predators, he posted 16 points in 21 games with their AHL club.