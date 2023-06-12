Can Canucks acquire the next Sam Bennett? Here are 5 trade targets

A lot has changed since Sam Bennett made his Stanley Cup playoff debut against the Vancouver Canucks as an 18-year-old.

Despite being drafted fourth overall by the Calgary Flames in 2014, Bennett fell out of favour in Alberta’s most populous city, and was eventually dealt to the Florida Panthers in 2021.

It’s no stretch to say that he’s completely rediscovered his game since the trade.

Bennett scored 140 points in 402 games as a member of the Flames, and hadn’t scored more than 27 points in a season since his rookie year. Since arriving in Florida, Bennett’s game took off, with 104 points in 144 games, including 28 goals and 49 points in 71 games with the Panthers in 2021-22.

Bennett is now an integral part of a Panthers team that has shocked the hockey world in these playoffs. He’s been a constant, top-six pest who has largely centred a line alongside superstar winger Matthew Tkachuk.

Could the Canucks make a deal in order to find the next Bennett?

Below is a list of five players who still remain with the original team who drafted them. While not all of them are as physically imposing as Bennett, they’re all relatively high draft picks who haven’t lived up to the billing of their draft status.

1. Jack Drury (Carolina Hurricanes)

2022-23 Stats : 36 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 PTS

: 36 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 PTS Age: 23

23 Position: Centre

Jack Drury’s resume is glowing.

The 23-year-old was a high draft pick (42nd overall in 2018). He followed that up by averaging over a point-per-game during two seasons at Harvard. Drury was then one of the best young players in the SHL back 2020-21, registering 30 points in 40 games for Elias Pettersson’s former team, the Vaxjo Lakers.

He also looked fantastic in the AHL as a rookie and scored two goals in his first two NHL games back in 2021-22.

Despite all that, 2022-23 was definitely a disappointing year for Drury. He had just two goals in 36 games, and had just one point for Carolina in the playoffs.

The Hurricanes are in win-now mode. They also have young centres such as Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi ahead of Drury on the depth chart.

Could Carolina trade Drury in exchange for a win-now piece? He reportedly did request a trade from the Hurricanes at one point last season.

2. Filip Zadina (Detroit Red Wings)

2022-23 Stats : 30 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 PTS

: 30 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 PTS Age: 23

23 Position: Right wing

Filip Zadina might be about the same height and weight as Bennett, but both are stylistically different players.

Still, there are similarities between their stories and trajectories.

Zadina and Bennett were both top-10 picks who showed some rookie promise before tailing off.

The Canucks recently traded for another Czech Red Wing with the first name Filip. Could they possibly acquire another?

Wicked wrister by Filip Zadina. 👀 pic.twitter.com/by5QiMYS7f — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2023

3. Joe Veleno (Detroit Red Wings)

2022-23 Stats : 81 GP, 9 G, 11 A, 20 PTS

: 81 GP, 9 G, 11 A, 20 PTS Age: 23

23 Position: Centre

Joe Veleno was once one of just a handful of CHL players to be granted exceptional status.

However, not much appears to be “exceptional” about his game at the NHL level.

The 23-year-old has established himself as an everyday player for the Red Wings, although is average ice time dropped last season with the emergence of Michael Rasmussen and the addition of Andrew Copp.

Veleno did flash some skill and promise recently for Team Canada at the World Hockey Championships, where he had five points in five games. Unfortunately, his positive contributions were overshadowed and cut short when he unfathomably stomped on another player’s ankle with his skate.

4. Joel Farabee (Philadelphia Flyers)

2022-23 Stats : 82 GP, 15 G, 24 A, 39 PTS

: 82 GP, 15 G, 24 A, 39 PTS Age: 23

23 Position: Left wing

Among all players on this list, Joel Farabee would cost the most to acquire.

Still, there are a couple of reasons to believe that he could be on the outs in Philadelphia.

Farabee’s agent said back in February that his client was unhappy with the direction of the team under head coach John Tortorella. The Flyers head coach then told Farabee’s agent to “shut up” during a press conference.

And while the Flyers have officially launched a rebuild, Tortorella doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.

Farabee’s numbers took a noticeable dip under Tortorella last season, but the former 14th overall pick in 2018 did score 20 goals in just 55 games as a 20-year-old during the 2020-21 season.

Textbook sharp shooting from Joel Farabee 🤓 pic.twitter.com/QPY14W3N2O — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 10, 2023

5. Max Comtois (Anaheim Ducks)

2022-23 Stats : 64 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 PTS

: 64 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 PTS Age: 24

24 Position: Left wing

Of all players on this list, Max Comtois best fits the description of potentially being the next Bennett.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger had his best season in 2020-21, when he posted 16 goals and 33 points in 55 games.

Over the last two seasons however, Comtois has just 15 goals and 35 points in his last 115 games.

Comtois perfectly fits the description of a pest-like forward with some skill who could use a fresh start.

Max Comtois looks off the defender then goes 🔝🧀 pic.twitter.com/cLp8ayZ1Yv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 18, 2023

The 24-year-old is currently due a $2.45 million qualifying offer. If the Ducks decide not to qualify him, Comtois would become an unrestricted free agent.

If you’re looking for more analysis and potential costs of acquiring these players, I touched on most of them during a recent episode of Locked On Canucks.