More details are coming to light about the broad-daylight murder at a downtown Starbucks perpetrated by a man believed to be a stranger to the victim.

Paul Stanley Schmidt, 37, was at the Starbucks at Pender and Granville streets with his partner and young daughter when he was attacked, according to a GoFundMe set up to benefit the family.

“This tragedy has impacted and sent shockwaves of grief and heartache across the community and it is emotionally gut-wrenching to fathom what his family had to witness in horror,” fundraiser organizers wrote.

Schmidt was stabbed by another man on the patio of Starbucks and despite first responders’ attempts to save his life, he died in hospital of his injuries.

The violence broke out just before 6 pm on Sunday and a graphic video of the stabbing has been circulating online. Daily Hive is not including the video in this story due to its disturbing nature.

Schmidt can be seen clutching his abdomen before he gets on his knees, lies down, and loses consciousness. The stabbing happened as others sat on the Starbucks patio, and several witnesses can be heard yelling to call police.

Vancouver police are also discouraging people from re-sharing the traumatizing video online.

“We’re asking anyone who witnessed the homicide on Sunday, or anyone who has bystander video, to contact us and speak with our investigators,” Sgt. Steve Addison told Daily Hive. “Videos and eyewitness accounts could be important evidence in this case. In the interest of the ongoing investigation, and out of respect for everyone impacted by this crime, we’re asking people not to post videos to social media.”

The suspect was arrested at the scene Sunday afternoon. On Monday, the Vancouver Police Department said Inderdeep Singh Gosal has been charged with second-degree murder.

It’s not believed the two men knew each other and police only said the violence broke out “following a brief altercation.”

“The circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing remain under investigation,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

Gosal is set to appear in court on April 11. He doesn’t have any prior criminal charges visible on BC’s online court record system.

Anyone with information or video footage of the stabbing who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to contact the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

The fundraiser for Schmidt’s family is being organized by the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden Society, which is a non-profit incorporated charity. It said it will ensure 100% of the proceeds go to his family.