Vancouver police search for Chinese Cultural Centre arson suspect (PHOTO/VIDEOS)

Vancouver police are releasing a photo and videos of a suspect believed to have caused a fire in the back alley of the Chinese Cultural Centre in the Downtown Eastside over the weekend.

Police say the suspected arsonist caused thousands of dollars in smoke and water damage to the Chinese Cultural Centre.

“Arson investigators from our Major Crime Section have been working since Sunday to collect evidence in this case and we’re now releasing these images with hopes someone recognizes the suspect,” Constable Tania Visintin said.

“This fire caused extensive smoke and water damage to the building, and it has been extremely upsetting to the community. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire in the rear lane of the Chinese Cultural Centre just before 5 pm Sunday.

Earlier in the week, VPD determined the fire was deemed suspicious and launched a criminal investigation.

“During that investigation, VPD uncovered video that appears to show one woman allegedly setting the fire,” a statement from police reads.

Anyone that recognizes the woman in the videos or photo or has any information about the fire is urged to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.