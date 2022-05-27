NewsCrime

One arrested, two in hospital after unprovoked stabbing in Kitsilano

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
May 27 2022, 9:25 pm
One arrested, two in hospital after unprovoked stabbing in Kitsilano
One person has been arrested and two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Kitsilano on Friday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department said the incident was unprovoked and those involved may have known each other. “Their relationship is still something we are investigating,” said VPD.

The two people taken to the hospital are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

On Twitter, people are questioning why more isn’t done to prevent crime in the city.

Vancouver City Councillor Melissa De Genova weighed in, saying recommendations from a public safety meeting can’t come soon enough.

