These are the top baby names in Ontario

For expectant parents unsure of what baby name to choose, the province of Ontario might be able to help you make your big decision.

The Government of Ontario has released its annual list of top names for newborns in 2020, with Olivia taking the top spot for the most popular girls’ name. This year’s ranking marks the 11th consecutive year that Olivia has reigned supreme for baby girls.

Charlotte continues to be the second-most prevalent name for girls, followed by Emma and Amilia.

As for the boys, Noah has claimed the top spot over Liam, which has held first and second place intermittently over the last several years. The province also reports that Isla, Theodore, and Leo are new additions to this year’s top 10.

Here are Ontario’s top baby names for 2020:

Top Boy Names

Noah

Liam

Benjamin

Oliver

Jack

Lucas

Theodore

William

Ethan

Leo

Top Girl Names

Olivia

Charlotte

Emma

Amelia

Sophia

Ava

Isla

Chloe

Evelyn

Mia

To accommodate pandemic-related limitations, Ontario has upgraded its newborn registration process. The 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle, launched in 2007, allows parents to register their child’s birth within the 30-day deadline easily.

Using the bundle, parents can apply for their child’s birth certificate, Social Insurance Number, Canada Child Benefits (including the Ontario Child Benefit), and Education Savings Referral service all through one application.

Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services, noted in the release that “young families can now conveniently take care of these essentials online, right from the comfort of their own home, and spend more time focusing on their new addition.”

According to the province, more than 1.6 million births have been registered using the online service.