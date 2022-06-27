Here are the most popular baby names in Alberta

Naming your baby is a big decision, and now you can see Alberta’s most popular baby names for the past year.

The Government of Alberta has released its annual list of top names for newborns in 2021, with Olivia being the most popular name for girls. This year’s ranking marks the eighth consecutive year that Olivia has reigned supreme for baby girls.

As for the boys, Noah claimed the top spot for the third consecutive year. The province also reports that Henry is a new addition to this year’s top 10.

There were 49,938 babies born in Alberta in 2021: 25,714 boys, 24,219 girls, and five genders not stated in the initial registration.

Charlotte, Ava, Emma, and Amelia were among the top five most popular names for baby girls, while Jack, Oliver, Liam, and Theodore ranked high among name choices for baby boys.

Top boy names in Alberta in 2021:

Noah Jack Oliver Liam Theodore William Ethan Levi Benjamin Henry

Top girl names in Alberta in 2021:

Olivia Charlotte Ava Emma Amelia Sophia Isla Abigail Evelyn/Chloe *tie* Aria

“I want to congratulate everyone who welcomed a new addition to their family in 2021. After a challenging couple of years, the birth of a baby is something we can all celebrate. We look forward to watching these children grow up and seeing how they shape the future of our province,” said Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta.

The province says in 2021, Alberta’s baby names reflected parents’ creativity, with names like Archangel, Chickadee, Tuba, and Jocko appearing on the list. Other names appear to be inspired by popular fictional characters (Mads, Jedi, Anakin, Hobbes, Furious), vehicles (Audi, Benz, Royce, Chevy, Mercedes), locations (Monaco, Scotland, Denver, Brisbane, Nairobi) and music (Zeppelin, Jagger, Jethro).

Maverick has increased in popularity on the boys’ names list over the last five years, steadily moving up from 45th most popular in 2017 to 13th most popular in 2021. With Top Gun: Maverick crushing it at the box office, we wouldn’t be surprised to see that name shoot up the list next year!