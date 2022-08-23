UNLV basketball players struggle to pronounce names of Canadian provinces (VIDEO)

Virtually everyone in Canada can correctly pronounce the names of all 50 states south of the border.

Even tricky ones like Mississippi and Arkansas.

But ask an American to pronounce the names of the 10 Canadian provinces and you might be greeted with some confusion.

The University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) Runnin’ Rebels men’s basketball team proved that on their recent visit to Canada.

I mean, who knew pronouncing Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia could be so hard?

In Vancouver for a trio of exhibition games last week against UBC, the University of Calgary, and the University of the Fraser Valley, the NCAA Division I players were asked to pronounce the names of Canadian provinces.

They fared about as well as Miami Dolphins players did trying to pronounce Coquitlam last June.

Credit to the UNLV social media team, because the results were hilarious.

While some players seemed well-versed on Canada, others were completely lost.

“Shaka-shee-do-wan. What?” said fifth-year guard Elijah Parquet, completely baffled by the spelling of the prairie province.

“Saska-ta-chenewan?” another player tried.

“Saka-twin-chen-wan? I don’t know that,” said freshman guard Keyshawn Hall.

The players fared a little better when asked to pronounce Nova Scotia, but not much better.

“Nova Scotcha,” said one player.

“Nova Sco-tee-ah,” said another.

But the best attempt of all came from Hall.

“Nova Sa-co-tee? Nova Sa-co-ta?

“What is that brah?!”

Nice try, gentlemen.