Here's how much money each Raptors player is making this season
The Toronto Raptors are set to make a ton of money this season, both on their roster and at the box office.
Pascal Siakam leads the way as the highest-paid Raptor, pulling in a little over $35 million, but there’s no shortage of high-paid talent. Four Raptors will make over $10 million this season.
The biggest bargain on the roster is undoubtedly reigning rookie of the year Scottie Barnes, who’s making a hair over $7.5 million as he’s still on his rookie deal.
There’s not much of a variance between each Raptors player’s cap figure and the actual money they’ll be pulling home: Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr. are the only two players with possible incentives in their contracts, and both $400,000 or less.
On the lower end of the roster are two-way contracts from Ron Harper Jr. and Jeff Dowtin, each of whom will be paid a flat rate set by the NBA.
All data via spotrac:
|Player
|Cap figure
|Pascal Siakam
|$35,448,672
|Fred VanVleet
|$21,250,000
|Gary Trent Jr.
|$17,505,000
|OG Anunoby
|$17,357,143
|Chris Boucher
|$12,690,000
|Thaddeus Young
|$8,150,000
|Scottie Barnes
|$7,644,600
|Khem Birch
|$6,667,500
|Otto Porter Jr.
|$6,000,000
|Precious Achiuwa
|$2,840,160
|Malachi Flynn
|$2,145,720
|DJ Wilson
|$2,133,278
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|$1,878,720
|Juancho Hernangomez
|$1,836,090
|Justin Champagnie
|$1,637,966
|Dalano Banton
|$1,563,518
|Gabe Brown
|$1,017,781
|Jeff Dowtin
|$508,891
|Ron Harper Jr.
|$508,891
You may notice that 2022 Raptors draft pick Christian Koloko has yet to sign his deal (or at least it hasn’t been announced) and is thus not included.