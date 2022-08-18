Here's how much money each Raptors player is making this season

The Toronto Raptors are set to make a ton of money this season, both on their roster and at the box office.

Pascal Siakam leads the way as the highest-paid Raptor, pulling in a little over $35 million, but there’s no shortage of high-paid talent. Four Raptors will make over $10 million this season.

The biggest bargain on the roster is undoubtedly reigning rookie of the year Scottie Barnes, who’s making a hair over $7.5 million as he’s still on his rookie deal.

There’s not much of a variance between each Raptors player’s cap figure and the actual money they’ll be pulling home: Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr. are the only two players with possible incentives in their contracts, and both $400,000 or less.

On the lower end of the roster are two-way contracts from Ron Harper Jr. and Jeff Dowtin, each of whom will be paid a flat rate set by the NBA.

All data via spotrac:

Player Cap figure Pascal Siakam $35,448,672 Fred VanVleet $21,250,000 Gary Trent Jr. $17,505,000 OG Anunoby $17,357,143 Chris Boucher $12,690,000 Thaddeus Young $8,150,000 Scottie Barnes $7,644,600 Khem Birch $6,667,500 Otto Porter Jr. $6,000,000 Precious Achiuwa $2,840,160 Malachi Flynn $2,145,720 DJ Wilson $2,133,278 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk $1,878,720 Juancho Hernangomez $1,836,090 Justin Champagnie $1,637,966 Dalano Banton $1,563,518 Gabe Brown $1,017,781 Jeff Dowtin $508,891 Ron Harper Jr. $508,891

You may notice that 2022 Raptors draft pick Christian Koloko has yet to sign his deal (or at least it hasn’t been announced) and is thus not included.