Here's how much money each Raptors player is making this season

Aug 18 2022, 3:07 pm
Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are set to make a ton of money this season, both on their roster and at the box office.

Pascal Siakam leads the way as the highest-paid Raptor, pulling in a little over $35 million, but there’s no shortage of high-paid talent. Four Raptors will make over $10 million this season.

The biggest bargain on the roster is undoubtedly reigning rookie of the year Scottie Barnes, who’s making a hair over $7.5 million as he’s still on his rookie deal.

There’s not much of a variance between each Raptors player’s cap figure and the actual money they’ll be pulling home: Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr. are the only two players with possible incentives in their contracts, and both $400,000 or less.

On the lower end of the roster are two-way contracts from Ron Harper Jr. and Jeff Dowtin, each of whom will be paid a flat rate set by the NBA.

All data via spotrac:

Player Cap figure
Pascal Siakam $35,448,672
Fred VanVleet $21,250,000
Gary Trent Jr. $17,505,000
OG Anunoby $17,357,143
Chris Boucher $12,690,000
Thaddeus Young $8,150,000
Scottie Barnes $7,644,600
Khem Birch $6,667,500
Otto Porter Jr. $6,000,000
Precious Achiuwa $2,840,160
Malachi Flynn $2,145,720
DJ Wilson $2,133,278
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk $1,878,720
Juancho Hernangomez $1,836,090
Justin Champagnie $1,637,966
Dalano Banton $1,563,518
Gabe Brown $1,017,781
Jeff Dowtin $508,891
Ron Harper Jr. $508,891

You may notice that 2022 Raptors draft pick Christian Koloko has yet to sign his deal (or at least it hasn’t been announced) and is thus not included.

