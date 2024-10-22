Firefighters say several units are inhabitable after a fire broke out downtown Monday afternoon and led to evacuations, traffic issues, and a large plume of smoke visible from kilometres away.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said floors above the first weren’t sprinklered, and that contributed to the rapid fire spread on the upper levels of 1500 Alberni Street.

“Firefighters went up 20 storeys to start firefighting and search operations on the affected floors,” the department said in a news release. “While the fire was growing, building material and glass were falling from the upper levels onto Nicola Street, igniting hedges and combustibles below.”

Three units suffered fire damage and are no longer suitable for living. Several more units below suffered water damage. Luckily, no serious injuries were reported.

The building at 1500 Alberni Street was constructed in the early 1990s, and it has approximately 70 units, including three penthouse condo suites, within its 26 storeys.

According to BC Assessment, the units range in price from $1.3 million on the lower floor to $4.5 million on the topmost levels, which boast stunning views of Coal Harbour, Stanley Park, and downtown Vancouver. According to rew.ca, several units are currently for sale in the building, including a three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2425-square-foot unit on the 19th floor for $2.4 million.

Fire crews initially saw flames on the 20th and 21st floors, and issues spread to the surrounding units.

Smoke and flames were visible from the building on Monday afternoon as crews worked to contain the fire and evacuate the structure.

“Firefighters on scene at multi unit- multi floor high rise fire. Crews are inside fighting the fire. Please avoid the area of Alberni and Nicola,” Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services wrote on X just before 4:30 pm.

Firefighters on scene at multi unit- multi floor high rise fire. Crews are inside fighting the fire. Please avoid the area of Alberni and Nicola. pic.twitter.com/72lWQDHfpW — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) October 21, 2024

One person told Daily Hive that they heard two quick heavy explosions, “and then the entire unit immediately engulfed in flames as you see in the shot. The flames jumped about 20 feet out the windows when the explosions happened,” X user Randy Kearnes shared.

Another said that they saw something fall from one of the high-level units.

“…huge chunks of debris fell. Hoping everyone got out safe! Fire crew so good and so quick. Communicating constantly with eachother as debris fell,” X user @EllenHydee said.

Right next to our apartment! Two loud explosions and huge chunks of debris fell. Hoping everyone got out safe! Fire crew so good and so quick. Communicating constantly with eachother as debris fell. pic.twitter.com/sm9FMNoeWI — E H (@EllenHydee) October 22, 2024

VFRS confirmed debris fell onto the busy street below, but thankfully no one was hurt.

There were traffic impacts in the area, and bus service had been detoured, but around 7 pm, the fire had been knocked down, and cleanup had begun. Many thanked the Vancouver Fire for its response.

Kudos to @VanFireRescue for their quick response — while several units are either very damaged or gutted as a result of this #fire at 1500 Alberni St at Nicola in #Vancouver’s West End, it could have been much worse without their prompt response! Hope everyone’s okay!@Kamscan pic.twitter.com/kn9s9tBKKt — Ryan Voutilainen 🇨🇦🇫🇮 (@RyanVoutilainen) October 22, 2024