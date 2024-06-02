Plane carrying sick group of travellers from Vancouver to Houston undergoes deep cleaning

United Airlines says one of its planes has been removed from service so it can be deep cleaned after several passengers “did not feel well.”

A plane that flew out of Vancouver and was headed to Houston Friday night carried 163 passengers and six crew members.

According to the airline, several passengers who had been on the same cruise reported feeling sick while in the air. The Houston Fire Department told CNN that 75 people were in that group.

The department told CNN that the passengers aboard the Boeing 737 Max 8 were ill “due to the cruise.”

“United Airlines is actively coordinating with health authorities to address the situation,” United told Daily Hive. “As a precautionary measure, the aircraft will be removed from service and go through a deep cleaning before returning to service.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority.”

After the plane landed in Houston, the fire department evacuated three patients from the plane, but no one was transported to the emergency room, a spokesperson told CNN said.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Houston Fire Department and Houston Health Department.