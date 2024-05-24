Over 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers across the country have voted in favour of strike action, according to a statement from their union.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada said 96% of union members voted in favour of taking job action during the April 10 to May 23 voting period.

The potential job action could lead to “significant disruptions” for travel and transport of goods at Canadian ports of entry as the busy summer season approaches.

In this round of bargaining, workers are fighting for fair wages aligned with other Canadian law enforcement agencies, flexible (telework and remote) work options, better retirement benefits, and protections around discipline, hours of work, and changes with technology.

CBSA workers took job action in 2021, which resulted in major delays to commercial cross-border traffic at airports and border crossings. After 36 hours of bargaining, an agreement was reached.

“Taking job action is always a last resort, but this strong strike mandate underscores that our members are prepared to do what it takes to secure a fair contract,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC National President, in a release.

“Unless they want a repeat of 2021, Treasury Board and CBSA must be prepared to come to the table with a fair offer that addresses our key issues.”

In response to CBSA workers’ vote to strike, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS) said the government is “fully committed” to reaching a “fair and reasonable” agreement for employees.

“We have already signed renewed agreements with more than 80% of the public service, and if the union is ready to negotiate in good faith, we can do the same for Border Services group employees,” noted the TBS.

If strike action goes forward, the TBS noted that 90% of front-line border service employees are essential and would have to provide services during the strike.

The possible strike action could take place as soon as next month.