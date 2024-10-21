Uniqlo to open its fifth store in Metro Vancouver this week

Metro Vancouver’s fifth Uniqlo store will open at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley Township just before this weekend.

The new store, spanning about 15,000 sq ft, replaces a portion of the former 30,000 sq ft Nordstrom Rack unit and a previously empty unit.

This location will officially open to customers at 10 am on Friday, October 25, 2024.

To commemorate the occasion, in addition to the ceremonial ribbon cutting and cultural performances, Uniqlo will be offering a $10 gift card to the first 100 customers, and free donuts and coffee for the first 300 customers from Lee’s Donuts.

The store will also sell a special edition “Langley” series of the UTMe! T-shirts and tote bags.

Uniqlo’s first location within Metro Vancouver, Metropolis at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, opened in 2017. Strong demand prompted Uniqlo to expand its Metrotown store by over 6,000 sq ft to 27,000 sq ft in 2022.

Other Uniqlo locations in Metro Vancouver entail CF Richmond Centre, Coquitlam Centre, and Surrey’s Guildford Town Centre. Although it has a strong presence in Metro Vancouver’s suburban malls, there is still no Uniqlo location within downtown Vancouver or Vancouver proper.

Uniqlo’s Willowbrook Town Centre store will be comparable in size to the locations at Coquitlam Centre and Guildford Town Centre.