Great White North standout: BC city listed as one of the most underrated in Canada

British Columbians are finally receiving the affirmation that many have known for a very long time: Victoria is so underrated.

According to Condé Nast Traveler‘s recent ranking of “The 7 Most Underrated Cities in Canada,” the popular escape for British Columbians is among the standouts of the Great White North.

The luxury and lifestyle travel magazine describes the city as BC’s “charming capital” that stands out from its big city neighbour.

The city is also recognized for offering “a metropolitan influence softened slightly by the natural landscape of the greater Vancouver Island.”

“The city is currently going through a wellness-focused renaissance thanks to new post-pandemic businesses like the Ritual Nordic Spa—an indoor/outdoor Scandinavian water circuit in the middle of the downtown core complete with a halotherapy salt room and private infrared sauna boxes,” the article reads.

“There’s also an abundance of wildlife watching right off the coast of the city (think: orcas, humpbacks, and gray whales) and classic luxury like the afternoon tea experience at the infamous Fairmont Empress Hotel, which dates back to 1908.”

The listings featured were selected by Condé Nast Traveler editors selected to highlight “some of the coolest cities in Canada that don’t always get the limelight they deserve and some big names.”

The roundup included Halifax, Nova Scotia; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Banff, Alberta; Quebec City, Quebec; Ottawa, Ontario; and Moncton, New Brunswick.

It’s just the latest distinction handed down to BC’s capital city this week.

According to a new study conducted by Canadian meal delivery services comparison platform Meal Kits Canada, Victoria is Canada’s most vegan-friendly city.

Plus, Vancouver Island itself was just named among the top islands in the world in another global ranking.

What do you think? Were any Canadian cities you consider an underdog missed?