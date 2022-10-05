Travellers are showing lots of love to Canadian cities, including one that’s a ferry ride away for Vancouverites.

This year, nearly a quarter of a million Conde Nast Traveler readers filled out a survey to decide the best cities in the world.

Excitingly, a familiar day trip destination for locals came in second place in the 35th annual Readers’ Choice Awards for best small international cities — Victoria.

“Arrive via one of the world’s most scenic ferry rides across Swartz Bay and check in to the bucket list-worthy Fairmont Empress, where the Fairmont Gold rooms include access to a private waterfront lounge,” CN Traveler writes.

“With a reputation as the most British town in Canada, most restaurants and hotels offer a proper high tea. Check out the Venus Sophia, which offers baked goods.”

This special city that British Columbians already know and love was also applauded for its spectacular road trips that can help disconnect travellers as they head into ancient forests on Vancouver Island.

The local city followed San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, which has remained on top of the list for three years.

Two Canadian cities were mentioned as favourite big international cities: Quebec City and Montreal.

Quebec City came in fifth place and was recognized for its “tight web of cobblestoned streets hides boulangeries, patisseries, and bistros straight out of a French village.”

“First-time visitors to this UNESCO World Heritage Site will inevitably find themselves resorting to an old cliché: ‘Wow,’ you’ll think, ‘this really feels like Europe,'” the ranking reads. “But sometimes clichés are true.”

Meanwhile, Montreal came in 10th place and was described as “incredibly cosmopolitan.”

“Old Montreal still evokes those bygone days with its quaint cobblestone streets and Gothic-Revival cathedral, but the city also has a rebellious, forward-thinking streak, which you can find in its contemporary art museums, its eclectic bars, its design-forward hotels, and even Mount Royal Park, which erupts each Sunday afternoon into an unofficial drum circle festival called the Tam-Tams.”

According to CN Traveler, the dynamic restaurants are what sets the city apart.

As for the best big city in the world, Singapore was crowned with the title once again for the fourth consecutive year.