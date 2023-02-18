Check your tickets: There are millions in unclaimed lottery wins in BC

If you’ve played the lottery in BC recently, you could be a millionaire and not even know it.

In the last five months, there have been some giant lottery wins that no one has come forward to claim.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), there are four outstanding lottery prices in the province of at least $500,000 or more.

Game Draw Date Amount Purchase City Lotto 6/49 (Extra) February 8, 2023 $500,000.00 Surrey Lotto 6/49 January 25, 2023 $1,000,000.00 Abbotsford Lotto 6/49 December 3, 2022 $5,000,000.00 Richmond Lotto 6/49 September 28, 2022 $1,000,000.00 Maple Ridge

All the winning tickets were bought in and around Metro Vancouver. The largest prize is a five-million-dollar win from a Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in Richmond.

The winners have a year – 52 weeks from the draw date printed on the ticket – to come forward and claim their prize.

You can look at all past winning numbers on BCLC’s website.