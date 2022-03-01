6 awesome Ukrainian businesses located in Metro Vancouver

Canada has the world’s third-largest Ukrainian population, and there are many Ukrainian businesses right here in Vancouver that you can support.

There doesn’t seem to be any end in sight for the conflict in eastern Europe, but there are many ways you can support the Ukrainian community outside of donating your money to humanitarian aid organizations.

From studios celebrating traditional Ukrainian dance to restaurants serving delicious vegetarian cabbage rolls, these are some Vancouver-based Ukrainian businesses and organizations you can support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kvitka Ukrainian Dancers (@kvitkadancers)

Kvitka Dance Studio has been around since the late ’80s.

Based in Surrey, Kvitka promises a fun, cultural experience through dance.

It offers classes for children and adults.

Community is important, and it’s especially true if you’ve arrived in Canada from another country. Having a place to go that reminds you of home, or even wanting to learn about your roots more can be an enlightening experience.

The Richmond-based Ivan Franko society provides this to the Ukrainian community. Through festive community events like Friday night family suppers, it’s able to engage with the Ukrainian community but is open to all.

The community is always looking for volunteers, and you don’t have to be Ukrainian to help out.

Where: 5311 Francis Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kozak Ukraïnian Restaurant (@kozakukrainianfood)

Serving much of the Lower Mainland, Kozak Ukrainian Eatery has everything you’d want in a Ukrainian feast.

From Ukrainian sourdough bread to bright and flavourful borscht soup or plump perogies, all handmade and all delicious. There are even vegan cabbage rolls.

Click here for a list of locations and ordering options.

Offering the “real Ukrainian experience”, Ukrainian Village Restaurant has everything you’d expect, and it’s super authentic.

From dishes like the Kyiv Cutlet to cabbage rolls and perogies, it also offers a Ukrainian dinner for under $25 that features cabbage rolls, perogies, and Ukrainian sausage, all served with veggies, sour cream, and mustard.

Where: 815 Denman Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Taste Of Ukraine (@atasteofukraine)

Another Ukrainian establishment offering authentic Ukrainian fare, A Taste of Ukraine operates as a deli and catering service.

With three locations across Port Moody, Burnaby, and Port Coquitlam, you have plenty of options to pick up your cabbage rolls, freshly boiled perogies, salads, and more.

A Taste of Ukraine also offers a range of sweet treats from cakes to strudels and traditional European breads.

Click here to see its locations and menu.

While Alenka isn’t purely Ukrainian-focused, Ukrainian products make up a quarter of its offerings, including unique beverages only found in Ukraine.

Where: 701 Kingsway, Vancouver