Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to cancel an in-person appearance at a fundraiser in Surrey, BC, over “safety concerns.”

In an email to Daily Hive, The Liberal Party of Canada says the event last night went ahead with Trudeau attending virtually due to safety concerns.

Videos on social media show protesters gathered outside the Aria Banquet & Convention Centre in Surrey.

Protest at Trudeau’s scheduled fundraiser in Surrey, BC on May 24. pic.twitter.com/bL4duzIa3u — Don Wilson, LLB 🇨🇦 (@DNSWilson) May 25, 2022

Many were chanting, “Trudeau Must Go” while there were also reports about racist chants coming from some members of the crowd as well.

“Everyone participating in our democracy should feel safe and respected, and the safety of our supporters and guests will always be the Liberal Party of Canada’s top priority. Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party will continue to engage with Canadians and share our positive plan to build a better country for everyone,” reads the statement from the Liberal Party of Canada.

Trudeau has been in BC this week, visiting Kamloops and making an announcement along with the premier of British Columbia, John Horgan, about the 2025 Invictus Games.

Daily Hive has reached out to RCMP for more details.