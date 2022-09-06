Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted getting his morning run in on the Vancouver Seawall Tuesday morning ahead of a planned housing announcement in the city.

He was running along the Coal Harbour section of the Seawall, and was followed by what appeared to be two security guards on bicycles.

Video of Trudeau’s sunrise jog was shared on TikTok by @thatvancouvercouple — comprised of Sean and Lacey Byrne who specialize in travel and lifestyle content.

The prime minister was running near where he’ll be making a housing announcement later this morning. The announcement is expected to be about the Senakw development, a new build on Squamish Nation land at the base of the Burrard Bridge.

Trudeau will be joined by Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, Minister of Housing Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller, and Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson.