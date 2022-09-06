NewsPoliticsCuratedCelebrities

Trudeau spotted running on Vancouver Seawall before housing announcement (VIDEO)

Megan Devlin
Sep 6 2022, 5:05 pm
@thatvancouvercouple/TikTok

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted getting his morning run in on the Vancouver Seawall Tuesday morning ahead of a planned housing announcement in the city.

He was running along the Coal Harbour section of the Seawall, and was followed by what appeared to be two security guards on bicycles.

@thatvancouvercouple Peep the security on the bikes 👀 #vancouver #yvr #justintrudeau ♬ son original – nathaellabat

Video of Trudeau’s sunrise jog was shared on TikTok by @thatvancouvercouple — comprised of Sean and Lacey Byrne who specialize in travel and lifestyle content.

The prime minister was running near where he’ll be making a housing announcement later this morning. The announcement is expected to be about the Senakw development, a new build on Squamish Nation land at the base of the Burrard Bridge.

senakw announcement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to speak at a housing announcement in Vancouver September 6. (Daily Hive)

Trudeau will be joined by Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, Minister of Housing Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller, and Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson.

