Fans fall after Rogers Arena railing collapses at UFC 289 in Vancouver

It appears that everyone is alright after a railing at Rogers Arena collapsed during UFC 289 in Vancouver this evening.

Multiple fans took an unexpected tumble to the ground after a railing gave out, narrowly missing Canadian UFC fighter Mike Malott as he walked to the octagon for his welterweight bout.

Three staff on hand, who had their backs to the railing, appeared to take the brunt of the collapsed railing as at least 10 fans fell to the concrete surface below.

Luckily “no serious injuries were reported,” according to an official statement from Rogers Arena, though a few people experienced minor injuries according to UFC president Dana White.

Here’s another view of the incident:

“The safety of our fans is our #1 priority at Rogers Arena,” Rogers Arena’s official statement said. “At tonight’s UFC event, as fans leaned over to greet the fighters a railing fell down. Our arena staff worked quickly to relocate fans in the affected area and no serious injuries were reported. Venue security and staff remained on-site throughout the rest of the evening to ensure everyone’s safety.”

UFC 289 drew a sold out crowd of 17,628, according to White, as reported by Sekeres and Price.

“Vancouver is always going to be a destination,” White said, adding that UFC earned $5.4 million in gate revenue for the event.

