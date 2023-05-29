Uber to launch in Victoria and Kelowna in early June

Ride-hailing services by Uber in Victoria and Kelowna will be made available starting next week.

The ride-hailing giant says a precise launch date in early June 2023 and details on aspects such as the initial geographical coverage zone will be made closer to the start of service.

Based on how Uber has launched in new markets, including the early 2020 launch in Metro Vancouver that began with a small zone in and around downtown Vancouver, the central areas of Victoria and Kelowna will most likely be served upon launch.

This comes after the Passenger Transportation Board’s released decision on May 10 approving Uber’s application to be on the receiving end of a transferred license of an existing ride-hailing license holder in Victoria and Kelowna.

In the meantime, Uber is looking for more drivers to operate in both BC markets and is offering new drivers an extra $1,000 if they complete 20 trips within the first 14 days of Uber’s launch in Victoria or Kelowna.

Currently, Victoria and Kelowna are amongst the largest urban markets in Canada without Uber.