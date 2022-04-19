Uber to drop mask mandate for drivers and riders starting Friday

Uber will remove its mask requirements for drivers and riders in Canada effective Friday, April 22.

Masks will still be required in Quebec since the mask mandate there has been extended until the end of April.

“In accordance with provincial public health guidelines, masks will no longer be required when using Uber in Canada (except Quebec) effective this Friday, April 22,” an Uber Canada spokesperson told Daily Hive Urbanized. “However, as per Health Canada’s advice, we still strongly recommend wearing a mask depending on personal risk factors and infection rates in your area.”

This comes after provinces like BC and Ontario scrapped COVID-19 public health measures including mask mandates and vaccine passports for indoor activities.

According to the ride-sharing company, on an individual basis, drivers still have the right to require their riders to wear a mask and can cancel a trip for safety reasons if the rider declines.

If a passenger doesn’t want to wear a mask, drivers can cancel the ride in accordance with Uber’s normal cancellation policies.

The mask mandate has also lifted for Uber and Lyft riders and drivers in the US. The policy changed after a federal judge in Florida ruled that the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) overstepped its authority in requiring masks for public transportation, reported Insider.

Daily Hive Urbanized has reached out to Lyft for an update on their requirements.