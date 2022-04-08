The BC Vaccine Card program is over and here's what you should know

As of 12:01 am on Friday, April 8, the BC Vaccine Card requirement was officially lifted.

That means that, for the most part, you no longer need to scroll through your phone to find your QR code — unless you were smart enough to change it to your lock screen — or show picture ID to get into a restaurant or other venue which required the provincial proof of vaccination.

However, like the mask mandate, businesses can still choose to keep the requirement in place if they choose to do so, though based on some communications we’ve had, it doesn’t seem like many plan to keep the requirement in place.

Daily Hive reached out to Cineplex and Landmark Theatres, and both are planning on following the BC guidelines, meaning you’ll no longer need to present your QR code to go see Batman for the seventh time.

You’ll also no longer need it at Canucks games.

The decision to get rid of the BC Vaccine Card was thanks to residents getting their shot.

“Thanks to the many British Columbians who have stayed up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, we are seeing high levels of immunity and protection in our communities,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, in a statement.

“Boosters are an important part of continuing to protect those who are most at risk as restrictions continue to be lifted, and I encourage everyone to make time in their day to get a booster dose.”

On top of lifting the proof of vaccination requirement, BC also no longer requires students living in post-secondary residences to be fully vaccinated. Another change is that the Workplace Safety Order for businesses is set to expire, and businesses will transition to communicable disease plans instead.

Despite the fact that the BC Vaccine Card is officially over, it might be a good idea to keep your QR code handy just in case you run into a restaurant that still requires it.