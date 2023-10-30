News

UBC students and staff left WiFi-less due to network issues

A campus-wide network issue is under investigation Monday at the University of British Columbia after the WiFi went down, and it appears to be impacting all locations, including the UBC Okanagan Campus.

That’s according to an update on the website, which says the issue began just after lunch.

“Please be advised that network teams are currently working on resolving an issue that is impacting network connectivity on the following WiFi networks,” the notification reads in part.

One student says they’ve had to leave campus to work from home as a result of the outage.

“Hopefully this is sorted by tomorrow. Today was the second time in the past few months I had to take an important Zoom meeting from my phone due to unreliable WiFi on campus. Leaving early today to try to get work done at home 🤷‍♂️,” X user @micah_freedman wrote on the social media site.

While that might be the solution for some, others might not be able to leave and are stuck waiting for the fix.

This is a developing story.

