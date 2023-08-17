UBC ranks impressively on international list of best schools in the world 

The University of British Columbia cracked the top 100 in the 2023 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), a prestigious global ranking.

UBC placed 44th in the world and second in Canada.

Harvard, Stanford, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology made up the top three schools in the world according to the ranking.

Other Canadian universities to make the top 100 include the University of Toronto, which placed first in Canada and 24th globally. After UBC, McGill University, ranked 70th globally and third in Canada; University of Alberta placed 91st in the world and fourth in Canada; and McMaster University rounded out the top five in Canada and placed 98th overall.

Six indicators are used for the ARWU ranking, which includes the faculty quality and the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals. The number of highly cited researchers at an institution is another heavily weighted factor.

Simon Fraser University and the University of Victoria both made it on the list but ranked among the top 301 and 400 top universities in the world.

It’s still pretty impressive considering more than 2,500 institutions were evaluated for this year’s report.

With files from Allison Stephen