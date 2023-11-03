7 best places to nap at UBC

Let’s get real, knowing where to nap on campus is important information. Between studying, working, and spending time with friends, you’ll be pulling all-nighters and scrambling for whatever sleep you can get.

Luckily, UBC is a big campus with many good places to catch a few Zs. The next time you need a wink, head to one of these spots, curl up into a ball, and nap away all that school stress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UBC Recreation (@ubcrec)

The aquatic centre has everything required for a good nap. It’s quiet and warm, plus the gentle sounds of the water make the perfect ASMR for you to fall asleep to. Go to one of the many seats around and drift off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UBC Student Life (@ubc_studentlife)

To nap well, you need comfort. At the Irving K. Barber Learning Centre (also known as IKB), there are plenty of large, well-cushioned chairs that will optimize your nap comfort. Pro-tip: IKB tends to fill up fast, especially during rainy days and mid-term season. So, make sure you get there early to snag a prime nap spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sunnyside_bc

The basement of this library can make for a decent nap space away from the hoards of studying students. Koerner Library is filled with not-so-comfortable desks and chairs, so don’t expect anything luxurious. But this library basement becomes a snoozing paradise when times are tough, and you need that 20-minute power nap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galileo Cheng (@galileocheng)

If you’re looking for a prime location to take a good nap without being disrupted, the Liu Institute for Global Issues is the place to go. There aren’t usually too many students in this building, and it has a great lounge that makes for a prime nap location. However, it is best to avoid this space during lunchtime as hungry grad students appear and probably don’t want to see you taking a snooze in their lounge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by English Language & Literatures (@ubc_english)

While trying to navigate your way through this confusing building, you may come across an empty room where you can take a seriously good nap. This is an especially good nap location if you have class in the late afternoon because that’s when many rooms in Buchanan are empty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Nest at UBC (@nestcatering)

The Nest is the student hub on campus, so naturally, it’s usually crawling with students. But, if you’re there at the right time, you may come across an empty chair where you can take a decent nap. If you head to the top of the wooden nest inside the building, you’ll even find a more secluded area with some comfy sofas.

Get creative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseanne_Tan (@roseanne_tanjy)

If you are a die-hard napper, you know that you can catch some Zs anywhere. An empty bench on Main Mall, a staircase, the Rose Garden — you can make it work. Here’s to hoping that UBC will follow the lead of BCIT and get some sleep pods on campus.