Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has issued an COVID-19 exposure alert to residents of Totem Park at UBC, a residence housing hundreds of students.

The student-run UBC Covid Tracker on Twitter shared what seems like a VCH exposure alert to all residents at Totem Park. UBC Covid Tracker noted that it was the first time they’ve seen a public health exposure notice like this sent to a UBC residence.

According to the notice, Public health is currently working with the school to identify any close contacts of those who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who is identified as a close contact will be notified directly and asked to self-isolate or self-monitor for 14 days from the date of last possible exposure, depending on vaccination status.

The statement from VCH suggests that if you’re not contacted by the health authority, then your risk of exposure is considered to be low, and isolating is not recommended. You can also continue with normal daily activities.

An actual exposure letter? Must be a serious number of cases. I know for a fact they don’t send one of these for a 4-5 case cluster. — Mauricio Drelichman (@MDrelichman) December 11, 2021

“Given that they almost never send out letters like this, I have to assume this is a cluster of cases,” said UBC Covid Tracker.

UBC rapid testing

Earlier this month, the rapid testing program at UBC was a hot topic of conversation.

A letter from BC’s Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson, sent to UBC on December 6, suggested that regular screening could be discontinued due to the fact that so many people on campus were vaccinated.

Oh-my-croning-god, BC health officers are recommending dismantling rapid testing at UBC: https://t.co/SVnuataFS3 https://t.co/Wu17PXzT7D pic.twitter.com/AHZc0rtPK7 — Alan Richardson (@arichardson_phi) December 7, 2021

There was a bit of a shift on December 9, when UBC suggested they would maintain the rapid testing program.

While this COVID-19 exposure notice from VCH seems to only apply to Totem Park, there are campus students who live in Totem Park.

“In my opinion, once it has spread throughout a residence, the risk of transmission in classes severely increases,” added UBC Covid Tracker.

Exposure Notice: Dec 1-5, Totem Park Residence. Confirmed by letter from Vancouver Coastal Health to Totem Park residents. (This is the first time I have seen @VCH send out a public exposure notice @UBC). Source: https://t.co/sA8s6yRsME pic.twitter.com/FYiDcINPcn — UBC Covid Tracker (@ubccovidtracker) December 11, 2021

Daily Hive has reached VCH and UBC for more information and will update this story.