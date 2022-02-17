After a woman was grabbed while jogging in Pacific Spirit Park on Tuesday, UBC RCMP is warning those in the area.

Mounties say they are increasing patrols in the area but are asking anyone using the outdoor space to “be aware of their surroundings and to possibly keep personal music at a lower volume.”

On Tuesday, February 15, a woman called police to say a male grabbed her breast as she was jogging.

Officers responded and managed to locate and arrest a suspect, saying the victim gave an “outstanding” description.

A charge of sexual assault has been laid against Toluwanimi Alausa.

“At this time, investigators feel that there is no nexus between this assault and any other ongoing sexual investigations in the Lower Mainland, and this was a solitary event,” says Sergeant Chris Manseau, Lower Mainland RCMP media relations officer. “Police are encouraging anyone who may have had any unusual encounters in the Pacific Spirit Park in recent weeks to report it to police immediately.”

If you were in the Trail 3 area of Pacific Spirit Park on February 15, around 10 am, and saw anything suspicious, you’re being asked to contact the University RCMP Detachment.