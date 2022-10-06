News

MacLean's ranks UBC third-best university in Canada

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Oct 6 2022, 11:02 pm
MacLean's ranks UBC third-best university in Canada
UBC Sauder School of Business

The University of British Columbia has been ranked the third-best school in the country, behind only the University of Toronto and the University of Waterloo.

MacLean’s released its annual university ranking based on reputation on Thursday, where it ranks the country’s top schools in a number of categories.

UBC placed third overall, third-most innovative, fourth-best quality, and second-best in producing the leaders of tomorrow.

Simon Fraser University, another Vancouver school, also placed in the top 10. It was ranked ninth-best overall. In addition, SFU also took home number one for being the top comprehensive university.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.