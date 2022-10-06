MacLean's ranks UBC third-best university in Canada

The University of British Columbia has been ranked the third-best school in the country, behind only the University of Toronto and the University of Waterloo.

MacLean’s released its annual university ranking based on reputation on Thursday, where it ranks the country’s top schools in a number of categories.

UBC placed third overall, third-most innovative, fourth-best quality, and second-best in producing the leaders of tomorrow.

Simon Fraser University, another Vancouver school, also placed in the top 10. It was ranked ninth-best overall. In addition, SFU also took home number one for being the top comprehensive university.