An Alberta university ranked among Canada's top 5 research schools

One of Alberta’s most prominent universities has ranked among the top five research schools in Canada.

According to Research Infosource Inc.’s yearly ranking, the best academic research institutions across the country include the University of Calgary, coming in at number five on the list.

The University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia topped the list, taking the number one and two spots, respectively. Two Quebec post-secondary institutions — McGill University and Université de Montreal — also came in ahead of Calgary, in third and fourth place.

Other Alberta universities named on the national ranking were the University of Alberta in Edmonton, coming in at sixth place just behind the U of C, and the University of Lethbridge, in spot number 37.

Ontario leads the rankings with 18 institutions on the list, followed by Quebec with 13 universities, and BC and Nova Scotia with four each.

Also on the list are two schools in Saskatchewan, two in Manitoba, and two in New Brunswick. Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island are both home to one institution in the top 50 ranking.

The ranking of research schools is based on universities’ independent research results throughout 2020’s fiscal year. The factors taken into account to determine the universities’ rankings included faculty headcounts and graduate student enrolment headcounts for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The University of Calgary saw $457,296 in sponsored research income in the 2020 fiscal year.

The complete list of 50, which indicates 2021’s results, is as follows.

With files from Al Sciola and Imaan Sheikh