UBC ranked best in Canada for social impact

A new set of rankings released this week pegged the University of British Columbia as the best in Canada for social impact, and gave it high marks in other categories as well.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings on Sustainability came out on Wednesday, naming UBC first in Canada for social impact, and third globally overall.

“To be recognized as a global leader in sustainability is reflective of UBC’s concerted efforts in this crucial area,” interim president and vice-chancellor Deborah Buszard said in a statement. “We remain committed to advancing sustainability throughout our operations, research and education.”

Overall, the University of California Berkeley came first, and the University of Toronto came second.

UBC received the highest marks in Canada for social impact because of its commitment to creating a climate of social equality in the university’s operations and research, the school said in a statement.

One example it gave was a five-year research project on sea-level rise informed by Indigenous knowledge and perspectives.

The rankings also recognized UBC for its prioritization of the climate emergency and other environmental initiatives. The school offers more than 600 sustainability-related courses at the undergraduate and graduate level, in addition to funding continuing research.