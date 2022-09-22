Is there an area of study you’ve always wanted to dive into? Business? Software development? Writing? Phycology?

No, that’s not a typo. It’s actually the study of algae.

Now is your chance as UBC is offering free online courses in a variety of subjects thanks to a collaboration between the university and an online learning platform called, EdX.

EdX says the courses give people around the world the ability to advance the skills required for a job or to advance their education.

“We believe that education is the key to unlocking potential, to driving innovation and evolution. Yet, access to high-quality education—and in some cases, access to any education at all—has been a privilege of the few,” EdX explained. “We’ve envisioned a new reality. One where education is agile and accessible. One where everyone is invited and included.”

You can get an introduction to corporate finance or even learn how to teach young children how to code.

Anyone can sign up, and all you need to get started is a computer with an internet connection.

“You will be asked to upload photos of your work throughout the course, so access to a camera/webcam is useful but not required,” the site reads.

“Depending on the course, you will be asked to complete some activities using simple materials you likely already have at home such as cardboard, popsicle sticks, and elastics. Alternate material suggestions will always be provided,” the site adds.

Courses can also be completed at your own pace, but there will be an estimate as to how long it’s expected to complete on average.

When you complete your course, verified learners — those who pay an upgraded fee — will receive a certificate.

Don’t like the courses UBC is offering? No worries. EdX offers courses from major schools like Stanford, Berkeley, Caltech, McGill the University of Toronto.

There are thousands of courses from hundreds of universities.

You will definitely find something that piques your interest.