UBC hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics for back to school

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) will be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at UBC over the coming days as students prepare to return to classes.

Immunization clinics will be held on August 26 and 27, as well as from August 30 to September 3. They can be found at the UBC Life Sciences Centre, located at 2350 Health Sciences Mall.

The clinics will run every day from 9 am to 4 pm. Anyone over the age of 12 can receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; people vaccinated at least 28 days ago can receive their second dose. No appointment is needed.

The pop-up clinics follow news of the BC Vaccine Card and how it will affect a number of aspects of student life.

Students will also need the BC Vaccine Card, which requires partial or full immunization, to access on-campus living and participate in varsity and intramural sports as well as clubs.

“We are very supportive of the introduction of the BC Vaccine Card,” reads a statement from UBC. “It will provide us with confidence that we have high rates of vaccination, supporting the safety and wellbeing of the entire UBC community.”

Proof of vaccination will be required in BC starting September 13; residents will need to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. By October 24, people will be required to have two doses of the vaccine, and at least seven days will need to pass since their second dose.

In the case of student housing, proof of vaccination will be required by September 7. University staff are working on a transition period to accommodate students who are coming from out of the province and may require more time.

Additionally, following the provincewide indoor mask mandate, non-medical masks will be required in all indoor public areas on UBC campuses, including lobbies, hallways, stairwells, elevators, classrooms and labs.